Easter Sunday is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion by the Romans. Easter marks the end of observing 40 days of lent. The day symbolizes rebirth and new beginnings. Easter date is not definite and it changes from year to year. This year, Easter 2022 will be celebrated on April 17. Passover 2022 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Status, Photos, Messages, Pesach Images and HD Wallpapers To Send to All Those Celebrating Jewish Holiday.

The Festival is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and joy, activities are set up for kids like Easter egg hunts, egg decoration and many more. Here is a collection of Happy Easter 2022 Messages, Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Greetings, Happy Easter 2022 Whatsapp Messages and Happy Easter 2022 HD Images to send on this joyous celebration.

Messages For Easter Sunday 2022

Whatsapp Message Reads Be Thankful Because Jesus Gave Us Another Chance To Be Good People. His Death Cleansed Us From Our Sins.

Whatsapp Status Reads Sending Heartiest Wishes on Easter Sunday. May You Have the Happiest Easter Holiday Filled With Joy, Love, Peace, and So Many Easter Eggs!

Facebook Status Reads May the Holy Spirit of the Easter Enrich Your Soul With All the Attributes That Jesus Wants in His Children. Happy Easter to You and Your Family!

Twitter Status Reads Christ Is Risen. Hallelujah! May the Miracle of Easter Bring You Renewed Hope, Faith, Love and Merriment.

Whatsapp Message Reads The Resurrection of Jesus Christ Suggests Only One Thing No Force Can Be Greater Than the Force of the Almighty. The Universal Spirit Always Triumphs Over Evil. Happy Easter Sunday!

Easter Sunday is also celebrated as Passover by people who follow Judaism and is also known as Pesach. This day offers new hopes and beginnings. It is one of the most important festivals of Christianity.

