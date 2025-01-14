Makaravilakku is one of the most important festivals held on Makara Sankranti in Kerala at the Sabarimala temple. The Makaravilakku festival begins with the Thiruvabharanam procession (sacred ornaments of the deity Ayyappan) and ends with a ritual called 'Guruthi', which is performed to please the deities of the forest. An estimated half a million devotees throng to Sabarimala temple every year to have a glimpse of this ritual on the day of Makaravilakku. This year, Makaravilakku 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14. The Makara Vilakku Sankranti Moment will be at 09:03 AM on the same day. In this article, let’s know more about Makaravilakku 2025 date and the significance of the annual festival held at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Makaravilakku 2025 Date and Timings

Makaravilakku 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14.

The Makara Vilakku Sankranti Moment will be at 09:03 AM on the same day.

What Is the Story Behind Makaravilakku?

The name of the festival ‘Makaravilakku’ refers to the lighting of a bright ‘vilakku’ (lamp) three times atop Ponnambalamedu, the place where Makaravilakku appears. It refers to a light or flame on top of the Ponnambalamedu hill which is believed to be extremely auspicious, symbolising the divine presence of Lord Ayyappa. Sabarimala Festival Calendar 2024-25: Mandala-Makaravilakku Dates, Pilgrimage Schedule, Rituals, Sabarimala Temple Hours and Important Guidelines for Devotees To Know.

Makaravilakku Significance

Makaravilakku is a part of a religious ritual that was practiced since ancient time of the Malayaraya tribe, believed to be the descendants of Malayaman Kaari in the forest of Ponnambalamedu and then later continued by The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Makaravilakku is a light that is lit on the Ponnambalamedu hill.

On this day Makarajyoti, appears in the sky and it marks the transition of Sun from Sagittarius to Capricorn. Devotees of Lord Ayyappa gather at temple to see Makarvilakku (light or flame) which appears thrice on the Ponnambalamedu hill, which is about 4 km away from the Sabarimala temple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 07:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).