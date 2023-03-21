Nowruz 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, March 21. It is the Iranian or Persian New Year celebrated with great enthusiasm worldwide. Nowruz is observed every year on March 20 or 21 of the Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated on the spring equinox of the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar. People from different communities have celebrated this day for 3000 years, even though it originates in the Iranian religion of Zoroastrianism. As you celebrate 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. 'How to Say Happy Nowruz' to 'What is on The Haft-Seen Table', All FAQs About Persian New Year Answered.

The Nowruz festival marks the beginning of spring in the Northern hemisphere. At this moment, the sun crosses the celestial equator and equalizes day and night. On this day, according to the traditional customs, fire and water dance takes place, people exchange gifts, recite poetry etc. The customs for Nowruz are different in different countries. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Nowruz 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Nowruz Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You and Your Loved Ones a Very Happy Nowruz. May You Be Blessed With Happiness, Success, and Good Health.

Happy Nowruz Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Joy and Love Pave Your Way on This Auspicious Day. Have a Beautiful Nowruz Day.

Happy Nowruz Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nowruz Mubarak. I Hope the Coming Year Brings You All You Desire and Fill You With Joy and Fulfillment.

Happy Nowruz Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the New Year Lead You to Success and Happiness. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Nowruz.

Happy Nowruz Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This New Year Brings Lots of Success and Smiles in Your Life. Happy Nowruz to You and Your Family.

Nowruz GIF Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Coming Persian Year Will Be Full of Success for You, Mark My Word. Happy Persian New Year to You and Your Family, Dear Friend.

The word Nowruz has been derived from two Persian words, "now" meaning "new" and "ruz" meaning "day." Therefore it is actually a new day that begins the new year of the Persian calendar. Wishing everyone Happy Nowruz 2023!

