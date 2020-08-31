Happy Onam 2020! The harvest festival of Kerala calls for a big celebration but since we are amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is no reason to not connect with your loved ones on social media platforms. While most of us are social distancing friends and families are coming closer than ever on Twitter to wish each other with Onam HD images, quotes, messages in Malayalam, etc. to celebrate one of the grandest festivals for the people in Kerala. To understand the popularity of Onam, one should know that what Ganesh Chaturthi is to Maharashtra, Onam is to Kerala. Today, as we celebrate Onam, you can share some of the best Happy Onam WhatsApp stickers, Thiruvonam Facebook greetings, GIF messages and SMS. You can also download these Onam HD wallpapers and Onam images on this festive occasion which are available for free download online here: Onam 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Onam Telegram Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

People of the Malayali community enjoy this cultural festival, which commemorates King Mahabali, spectacularly. But it is incomplete without conveying our festive greetings to the people we love. Send out some other popular Onam 2020 wishes and messages to their loved ones on this day. If you, too, are looking for some of the most amazing and latest Onam 2020 wishes, then look no further as you have come to the right place. We have got you a collection of Happy Onam messages, images, greetings, GIFs, wallpapers and WhatsApp stickers as well. All of these are for free download which you can share via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or any other mediums. Scroll on for a beautiful collection of Onam 2020 messages and wishes. Onam 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Onam Telegram Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Another easy way would be to use Onam stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers on the respective platforms. Are you excited to celebrate this popular harvest festival too? Check out the best Happy Onam 2020 wishes, Atham 10 Onam messages in Malayalam, Onam Ashamsakal images, Onam Ashamsakal Malayalam wishes images, Onam WhatsApp Stickers, Onam 2020 Facebook Status Pictures, Onam Wishes Malayalam 2020, Onam Wishes in English, Onam Wishes in Malayalam, Onam Wishes Images 2020, Onam Wishes to Employees, and more. Onam Ashamsakal Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Onam 2020 in Malayalam With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings. We, at LatestLY, bring you the best and popular Onam 2020 wishes and greetings, which you would love to share it with your friends, family, relatives, employees, colleagues, etc. on this auspicious day.

A very happy, prosperous Onam to each one of you . Also dedicating this POOKALAM to all our health workers , especially the nurses , who have worked tirelessly during this pandemic. Thank you for everything🌸🙏#onamashamsakal #HappyOnam2020 pic.twitter.com/UhtFiDk1zW — Reba Monica John (@Reba_Monica) August 31, 2020

Happy Onam!

Onam 2020

Onam Ashamsakal

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #Onam! Onam is celebrated to honor the memory of legendary King Mahabali, compassionate ruler of Kerala. pic.twitter.com/KH7x6z7JOj — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

Onam Wishes

May the festival of Onam fill your lives with peace, prosperity and joy. Happy Onam!#Onam🌼🌸 pic.twitter.com/XRr7AbI3CE — Hansika (@ihansika) August 31, 2020

Onam

May this beautiful and colourful spirit of Onam bring joy, prosperity and peace in the lives of everyone. #HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/Ffdsi4ROEX — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 31, 2020

Best Wishes

LET US ALL CELEBRATE THIS YEAR ONAM WITH BROAD MIND TO LIVE AND FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19. #HappyOnam2020 pic.twitter.com/RlGvtlorVR — V-Stab (@vstab12) August 31, 2020

Happy Onam 2020

The celebrations for the festival of Onam is not limited to Kerala only. It is one of the major harvest festivals which is equivalent to the celebrations of Vishu and Thiruvathira. Several traditions are followed during the festive day of Onam such as Onathappan, Kummattikali Pulikali, Pookkalam, Onam Kali, Onavillu, Tug of War Atthachamayam, etc. The people of the Malayali community celebrate their New Day on the occasion of Onam. We at LatestLY wish you the best of Onam 2020 wishes. We hope you have a great time with friends, family, and community people on this grand day. Do share this collection of best and most popular Onam 2020 wishes with your loved ones on this festive day.

