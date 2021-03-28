Panguni Uthiram 2021 Wishes: The occasion of Panguni Uthiram is upon us, and the devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan are excited to celebrate the festival in high spirits. The festive event of Panguni Uthiram is considered highly significant for Tamil Hindus. It is said that it is on this day Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati, Lord Murugan married Deivanai, and Rangamannar married Aandaal. There are several customs, rituals, and societal practises related to the festival.

People share amazing Panguni Uthiram wishes with their near and dear ones on this auspicious day. If you are looking for the latest and most popular Panguni Uthiram 2021 wishes and greetings, then you have reached the right place.

The festive event of Panguni Uthiram falls on the night of full moon day (Purnima) in the 12th month of the Tamil calendar, i.e. Panguni. To commemorate the religious event, people can share these newest Panguni Uthiram 2021 wishes and greetings through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

It is also believed that Lord Rama married Goddess Sita on this full moon day. To celebrate the auspicious occasion, people can share these latest Panguni Uthiram 2021 wishes and greetings on popular social media apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, and Instagram, etc. You can also find cute Panguni Uthiram stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which can be shared on respective platforms.

People circulate a lot of viral Panguni Uthiram videos as well. If you are looking to share Panguni Uthiram videos, all you need to do is download these HD festive greetings, and convert them using the relevant mobile app. With this, you will be able to share these trending 2021 Panguni Uthiram videos on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Roposo, Chingari, Moj, etc.

There are different manners in which people celebrate the traditions and customs of Panguni Uthiram. With Covid-19 lockdowns and subsequent measures in place, people can instead share these Panguni Uthiram messages with their friends, family, relatives, etc. on this auspicious day.

Panguni Uthiram 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Parmeswara and Goddess Parvati Shower Upon You All His Choicest Endowments on This Panguni Uthiram. Panguni Uthiram Wishes for You and Family.

Panguni Uthiram 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Panguni Uthiram Wishes to You and Your Family. May Lord Muruga Bless Us All in This Auspicious Day.

Panguni Uthiram 2021 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Murugan and Deivanai Guide You All Your Life! Sending You My Best Panguni Uthiram Wishes.

The festive event of Panguni Uthiram coincides with the festival of Holi usually. This year, people will celebrate the festivities of Panguni Uthiram on March 29, i.e. Monday. People visit Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan temples to mark the celebrations of this day. Panguni Uthiram is one of the most culturally significant festivals for Tamil Hindus. To know more about Panguni Uthiram 2021 – its date, observance, and significance, then you can click here.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Panguni Uthiram 2021. Do share great time bonding with your family on this auspicious occasion and share these popular Panguni Uthiram messages on this holy day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2021 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).