Happy Thanksgiving 2020, everyone! The festival to be thankful is finally here, and this year we surely have a lot to be thankful for. The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined everything and has significantly impacted the festival celebrations. Like all the other festivals and holidays this year, Thanksgiving 2020 as well has taken a virtual route. People will remain at home and observe the Turkey Day with their immediate family members. Because Thanksgiving celebration is different this year, the significance for sharing festive greetings is a lot more meaningful. This is why, we bring you Happy Thanksgiving 2020 messages that are perfect for everyone. Download the latest collection of Thanksgiving 2020 wishes, quotes, Turkey Day HD images, greetings and GIFs and send them through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms. In addition, you can make the holiday even more fun with the super cool WhatsApp stickers.

Thanksgiving Day is more than only baking, cooking and drinking wine. While Turkey recipe is the centrepiece of the dinner table for the night, families get together to share their stories and celebrate all the blessings they have received throughout the year. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is another significant event that is celebrated joyously in New York City. This year, the parade is different too, and artists will perform without any spectators, giving audiences sitting at home a memorable experience. To celebrate the festival safely, share Thanksgiving 2020 wishes and messages through online messengers to your closed ones. These Happy Thanksgiving greetings, images and photos will make the festival even more meaningful.

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: November Is the Time to Be Thankful, a Time to Remember and to Embrace Those Who Enrich Our Lives. I’m Thankful for a Lot of Things, but I’m Most Thankful for You!

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Very Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You the Gift of Faith and the Blessing of Hope This Thanksgiving Day!

Thanksgiving 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Gather on This Day to Be Thankful for What We Have, for the Family We Love, the Friends We Cherish, and for the Blessings That Will Come. Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 WhatsApp Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Blessings Be Multiplied This Year and Throughout All Your Life. Happy Thanksgiving Wishes to You!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers have undoubtedly made the festival celebration even more joyous. Both Android and iOS have introduced super cool images for the Facebook-owned app. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. As you sit down to enjoy your Thanksgiving 2020 feast, be thankful for everything you have in your lives today. Happy Thanksgiving!

