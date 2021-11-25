Thanksgiving 2021 is observed on November 25, Thursday in the US. It is the most celebrated national holiday that falls on the fourth Thursday of November. On Thanksgiving, people celebrate the harvest and the blessings of the past year. This is one of the busiest festivals of the year as all the members of the family gather together to celebrate this day. As you celebrate this festival, we at LatestLY, have curated a collection of messages that you can send and wish your loved ones on this day of utmost importance. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp greetings, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Thanksgiving Day did not become an official holiday until Northerners dominated the federal government. In the mid-nineteenth century, the editor of popular book magazine Godey’s Lazy Book, Sarah Josepha Hale, campaigned for Thanksgiving Day to promote unity and won the support of President Abraham Lincoln. On October 3, 1863, during the Civil war, he proclaimed a National Day of Thanksgiving to be celebrated on Thursday, November 26. Since then, every fourth Thursday of November is celebrated as Thanksgiving Day in the US. Here are WhatsApp messages, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to greet your loved ones on this day of festivities.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Small Cheer and Great Welcome Make a Merry Feast.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Thanksgiving, After All, Is a Word of Action.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May Your Feast Be Plentiful and Your Blessings Abundant.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Gratitude Is the Memory of the Heart.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Gratitude Turns What We Have Into Enough.”

Thanksgiving Day is a festival that boosts the economy of the country. The country witnesses huge discount offers and sales around this day. People come out to shop as they celebrate Thanksgiving.

