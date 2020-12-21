Happy Winter Solstice 2020! Celebrated on December 21 making the days to grow longer until summer solstice again netizens cannot keep calm! People are sharing Happy Winter Solstice HD Images, Happy Winter Solstice Wallpapers, Winter Messages, Winter Solstice 2020 Quotes, Winter Solstice GIFs & winter solstice greetings, etc. It is officially winters now as we also wait for Christmas 2020. And if you want to share some warm wishes to send love to your friends & family on the occasion we have for you Winter Solstice 2020 wishes and messages to send your loved ones.

The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, also takes place today and it only happens about once every 20 years, being called as the great conjunction. The celestial event on Winter Solstice 2020 becomes ten times for special because this coincidence is taking place for the first time in about 397 years. Isn't that amazing BUT to celebrate that we have for you Happy Winter Solstice HD Images, Happy Winter Solstice Wallpapers, winter solstice WhatsApp stickers & winter solstice wishes.

Winter Solstice Great Conjunction 2020 in Northern Hemisphere causes you to experience the first day of winter. Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere will mark Summer Solstice in the Southern Hemisphere and the English heritage hosted live streaming of the summer solstice this year, which got more than five million viewers.

Some light for the longest day of the year #WinterSolstice pic.twitter.com/9uDptAaIgs — Dr Hillary Ray (@HillaryRayLaw) December 21, 2020

This is my way home. It is also my salvation. It gives me the strength and assurance to say that soon the night will recede and we will be stronger, tempered by doing the right things even when shrouded by darkness. #WinterSolstice pic.twitter.com/oYswYWyL2R — Darren Markland (@drdagly) December 21, 2020

Awaiting #WinterSolstice Looking forward to more light Each day was so much darker Now a new hope is in sight. 🌙💡⭐️🌟☀️💛 pic.twitter.com/wUxcIMDHOy — Theresa M ☘️⚜️🐱🌲 (@thetreezz) December 20, 2020

