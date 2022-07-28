India celebrates Independence Day on August 15, which is a gazetted holiday across the country. The occasion has much symbolism and a unique reverence for the nation's freedom struggle. On the day of Swatantrata Diwas, the skies are dotted with countless kites of various sizes, shapes and colourings, representing India's free spirit. Another symbol is Delhi's Red Fort, where Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru unveiled India's flag on August 15, 1947. Likewise, the most essential part of celebrating any event that lies in the nation's interest is the flag hoisting. India's National Flag is a horizontal tricolour of deep saffron at the top, white hue in the middle and dark green at the bottom. Through several political and national evolutions and vicissitudes of time, the present-day national flag evolved into the tricolour or the tiranga as we know it today. Indian Independence Day 2022: Know About Historical Date, Significance and 15th of August Celebrations To Commemorate Nation's Freedom From the British Rule.

It is important to note all the colourful portions in the tricolour should have equivalent proportions. The ratio of the flag's width to its length is two to three. The chakra, a navy blue wheel with 24 spokes, is made at the centre of the ensign in the white band. The flag of any nation depicts its value, and strength and is a sign of pride and patriotism. Therefore, anybody who wishes to hoist a flag or buy it from any shop to commemorate any such occasion should know the designated government's rules for the same. If you are searching for ways to make a tricolour flag with basic home materials, then we have everything you need here. Check out the videos below that will give you an idea about how to make DIY Paper flags to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Har Ghar Tiranga Rules: Government Tweaks National Flag Code; Know Terms & Conditions to Avoid Incorrect Display of Tricolour Ensign at Home.

Watch How To Make Indian National Flag At Home

DIY Tutorial Videos For Making Tricolour Flag With Basic Materials

Indian National Flag From Paper

Kindly underline that a National Flag should not be used for decoration purposes. Aftermath, the event, do not dispose of or throw the flag in the open as it is the symbolic identity of our country that has to be esteemed by each and every citizen.

