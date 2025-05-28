Every year, International Burger Day is celebrated on May 28 around the world to celebrate the most loved snack – the Burger! The burger is one of the most beloved snacks worldwide, with its perfect blend of convenience, flavour, and versatility. Whether it's layered with cheese and sauces or a spicy vegetarian cutlet topped with fresh veggies, burgers cater to every palate, young and old alike. International Burger Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 28 and is celebrated with great enthusiasm around the world. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The universal love for burgers ensures their place not just on menus but in hearts across the world. There's something undeniably comforting about a burger! Some of the common ones are Classic Burgers - the original and timeless favourite, made with a patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, and sauces like ketchup or mayo, all sandwiched in a soft bun, veggie burger, chicken burger, Cheeseburger, and many other types.

International Burger Day 2025 Date

International Burger Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 28.

International Burger Day Significance

International Burger Day serves as an excellent opportunity to celebrate one of the world's most beloved foods—the burger, in all its forms. Their compact form makes them easy to eat on the go, adding to their popularity in a fast-paced world where people are hustling.

Burgers have become a staple at parties and dining, bringing comfort and good times. This is a go-to snack for weekend outings, late-night cravings, or family picnics. On this day, people usually invite friends and family over for a burger-themed gathering and create unique burger combinations.

