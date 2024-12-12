International Day of Neutrality is observed every year across the globe on December 12. International Day of Neutrality 2024 falls on Thursday, December 12. The day aims to promote neutrality in international relations. Neutrality encourages peaceful dialogue, cooperation, and trust among countries. It also helps to prevent conflicts. Today, as the world faces an increasing number of conflicts, political tensions, wars, and climate challenges, this day is more important than ever. It reminds nations to prioritise peace, respect, and differences and to work together for stability. Neutrality ensures that issues are resolved with fairness and supports humanitarian efforts. By observing this day, we show our support for using dialogue to solve problems and create a peaceful future for everyone. To observe the day, netizens share International Day of Neutrality 2024 messages, posts, sayings, images, and wallpapers. International Day of Neutrality: Date, History and Significance of the UN Observance.

Thursday is the International Day of Neutrality. From preventive diplomacy to peacemaking, neutrality is critically important for the work of the United Nations. Learn more about the UN’s commitment to neutrality pic.twitter.com/dQx53ZpOib — Snehdeep sharma🇮🇳 (@imsharmahp22) December 12, 2024

⚖️International Day of Neutrality is observed every 12 December to raise awareness about Importance of neutrality in international relations and promoting world peace & security🌍🕊️ ⚖️The day was established by @UN Gen assembly in 2017 ⚖️Happy #InternationalDayofNeutrality 🌍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/q5n2WpjKXx — Jadav Bhadresh RSS (@JadavBhadresh3) December 11, 2024

International Day of Neutrality is observed on December 12th each year. This date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Neutrality by Turkmenistan in 1995, recognizing the country's status as a permanently neutral state. pic.twitter.com/5XkZzzJagI — 𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓲 𓁻 (@Arindam_And_I) December 11, 2024

