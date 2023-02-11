The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is an annual observance that is marked every year on February 11. The day was established in the year 2015 to promote the full and equal access and participation of females in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields. It is implemented annually by UNESCO in collaboration with UN Women. Every year, a theme is selected to highlight an area of discussion around a focus point for gender equality in science. As we celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. This International Day of Women and Girls in Science Day 2023, women experts, youth, and professionals from across the globe will discuss how Science, Technology, and Innovation can be used at the heart of sustainable development programs.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science History

International Day of Women and Girls in Science was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after it passed resolution 70/212 on December 22, 2015. The UNGA met to adopt resolution 70/212 titled “International Day of Women and Girls in Science”, which formally proclaimed February 11 as the annual observation of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. As per records, the UNGA had invited all member states, organizations of the United Nations alongside individuals, and the private sector to engage in educational activities to promote full and equal access for women and girls in science.

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is implemented annually by UNESCO in collaboration with UN Women. On this day, both organizations work together with national governments, and universities with an aim to achieve the shared goal of promoting the role of women and girls in scientific fields and celebrating those already successful in the field.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science Significance

International Day of Women and Girls in Science Significance Day is important as it raises awareness and educates people of the world to achieve equal access to and participation in science for women and girls. The day is further is aimed to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in countries across the world, especially in STEM fields. On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrate women and girls who are leading innovation and educate the masses to remove all barriers that hold them back.

