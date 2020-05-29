International Everest Day 2020: Fascinating Facts About The Highest Mountain Peak in The World

Mt Everest Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mount Everest has been a subject to human imagination for centuries and on May 29, 1953, when two mountaineers – Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary climbed the Mount Everest, it was a historic moment in mankind. In honour of this humongous feat, May 29 is celebrated each year as the International Everest Day. It was the Nepalese government who decided to observe the day on the passing away of the legendary Edmund Hillary. The Everest Day celebrations include memorial services, processions and marquee events in the Everest Region and adjoining areas in Kathmandu. The day reminds us of the remarkable achievement of two extraordinary humans whose grit and determination to scale a huge mountain peak defied all odds. International Everest Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Celebrates the First Summit of World's Highest Mountain.

On International Everest Day, we take a look at some interesting facts surrounding the mountain peak.

• Mount Everest is 8,843.43 meters high and is still growing at a speed of 40 cm per century. This is due to the fact that the Eurasian Plate uplifts because of the Indian plate sliding underneath.

• Sir George Everest in 1841 recognised the Everest peak as the highest in the world and in 1865, the mountain peak was named after the Britisher.

• Mount Everest is on the border of China and Nepal with its summit lying on the Nepal to the south and Tibet to the north.

• Hawaii’s Mauna Kea beats Mount Everest as the tallest mountain if base to peak is considered with a height of 10,210 meters.

• Mount Everest has a harsh climate and it is capped with snow and ice throughout the year from a height of 5300 meters.

• The region above 8000 meters is considered a death zone because of lack of oxygen and extreme coldness. It is believed that around 300 people have died climbing the peak.

• It takes about 10 weeks to climb the Mount Everest with the mountaineers resting at various base camps. In order to get accustomed to the rising altitude, the climbers undergo training at each base.

• There are 18 different routes to the top of the Mount Everest with Northeast Ridge Standard being the most popular.

• Approximately 800 people try their luck scaling the Mount Everest each year with a staggering minimum fee of 30,000 USD needed to fund the expedition.

• In 2003, Lakpa Gelu Sherpa went from Base Camp to the summit of Mount Everest in just 10 hours and 56 minutes to complete an astonishing feat. He completed the round trip in 18 hours and 20 minutes.

• A Pooja ceremony is conducted at the base camp with the Buddhists referring Mount Everest as Chomolungma or the Goddess Mother of Mountains and hence it is mandatory to ask her permission before setting foot.

• In 2005, A Nepalese couple got married on top of the Mount Everest.

Mount Everest for many around the world remains a life-changing affair whose myriad beauty draws people towards it. It truly is one of the great wonders of the world.