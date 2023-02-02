Optimist Day is observed every year on the first Thursday of February. This year, it will fall on February 2. Optimist Day started in 2019 in Croatia. Somersby Cider designed this festival to unite optimists with those who just wanted to be positive for a day. This day is dedicated to creating and sustaining a bright future. As you celebrate International Optimist Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a few inspiring quotes on optimism. We hope that you can download and send them to everyone you know on this day as WhatsApp messages, GIF Images, wishes, greetings, HD wallpapers and SMS. Good Morning Images, Wishes and Greetings: Inspirational Quotes, Positive Thoughts, WhatsApp Messages and GIFs To Share With Everyone You Know.

An optimist is a person who has positive views about their place in life and the future. They believe that things will work out anyhow and are ready to take any risk in life. An optimist is more likely to stay joyful and motivated in life. International Optimist Day 2023 is celebrated by optimistic individuals and various organisations dedicated to spreading optimism by facilitating various programmes that foster leadership and innovation.

The Optimist Club of America founded Optimist Day in 1909. Earlier, it was intended to be celebrated on April 1 to promote optimism among people of all ages and put an end to April Fool’s Day. But April Fool’s Day remained intact, and clubs across the country began to celebrate Optimist Day on different dates. Wishing everyone a Happy Optimist Day 2023!

