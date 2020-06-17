International Sushi Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Raw Fish and Rice, Here’s Why the Japanese Cuisine Is Celebrated on This Day

While it started out hundreds of years ago, as a way to preserve fish, in its current form, sushi is now common food in many countries. The Japanese cuisine has gained so much popularity that now it comes in many ways. Some styles even feature the fish on the outside of a roll. As we gear up to celebrate International Sushi Day 2020 on June 18, in this article, let us know why it is observed. International Sushi Day celebrates this potentially delicious meal to encourage all around the world to eat and love more sushi. In addition, the day also seeks to raise awareness about the truths and fictions surrounding it. Sushi is a popular dish in Japan, but was actually originated in the country? Let us find out its origins, and also the history and significance of celebrating International Sushi Day. Is Eating Sushi Healthy? Best Sushi Rolls Under 150 Calories to Keep Your Weight in Check.

International Sushi Day 2020 Date

International Sushi Day is annually celebrated on June 18. It was in 2009, when Sushi Day was first observed and ever since then, it has become a global tradition.

International Sushi Day History and Significance

Tracing sushi’s origins leads us to an interesting journey. Southeast Asians developed the original type of sushi, which consisted of fish wrapped in souring, fermenting rice. The dish then spread to southern China before becoming a hit in Japan. Initially, the rice was thrown away when it was ready to eat, and only the fish was believed to be consumed. It was in the Edo Period, between 1600 and 1800AD in Japan, when the traditional form of sushi, we know today, actually came into existence. It consisted of fish and vegetables wrapped in rice; the rice was mixed with vinegar. This form, although had regional variations, the basic idea continues to be one of the most popular ways of sushi. Moving Sushi Video from Japanese Restaurant Will Freak You Out!

Usually, to celebrate International Sushi Day, food lovers would head to their nearby or favourite restaurants to enjoy the food. But given the situation, it is not possible to do so. But you can always try to make your own sushi. There are plenty of easy recipes online for some more basic sushi dishes. The ingredients that you would need to create the perfect sushi roll are also readily available. Just give it a try this time, you never know, you might be a super chef in the making.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).