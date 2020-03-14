Its Steak and Blowjob Day 2020! Know Why US Celebrates Steak & BJ Day on March 14, a Month After Valentine’s Day

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Steak and Blowjob Day/ Facebook)

It is Steak and Blowjob Day 2020 today, March 14. Yes, as weird it sounds, there is actually this event on the calendar. Also known as Steak & BJ Day or Steak and Knobber Day, it is created in the United States as a male response to Valentine’s Day and celebrated a month later, March 14. On the Steak and Blowjob Day, women are supposed to cook a filet steak for men and give them a blowjob. This is in response to cards, chocolates and flowers that are given by men on Valentine’s Day. But who discovered this event? Why the US celebrates Steak & BJ Day on March 14? If you are curious to know more about this day, you have come to the right place. Below find out why the United States observes Steak & BJ Day. White Day 2020 History and Significance of The Romantic Celebration Observed a Month After Valentine's Day.

What is Steak and Blowjob Day?

Steak and Blowjob Day is a male version of Valentine’s Day. It is not known who started this day. But it is believed that a radio DJ, Tom Birdsey in 2002 invented the day while on air. Steak and BJ Day observation is no more limited to America, as people across the world are aware of the day. Blowjob for the First Time? 6 WTF Things to Keep in Mind Before Going down on Your Man.

Why US Celebrates Steak & BJ Day on March 14?

Steak & BJ Day is based on the assumption that the traditional Valentine’s Day celebration is only for women. Advocates of this event are of the opinion that men have no use for candy, romantic dinners or flowers. What they want is some fellatio fulfilment and a big plate of meat. But you just don’t get the steaks and oral sex as you prefer. It depends on how well they take care of their partners and make her feel special, especially on Valentine’s Day.

So, if you had a nice V-Day last month and made her special and happy, you might enjoy some Steak & BJ Day today.