White Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of The Romantic Celebration Observed a Month After Valentine's Day

White Day is a special day that is celebrated in several countries across the world on March 14. The day, which is commemorated exactly one month after Valentine's Day (celebrated on February 14), is widely celebrated in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, and China. In the above mentioned countries that observe White Day, people present chocolate gifts (either store-bought or handmade), usually to the other one, as an expression of love, courtesy, or social obligation.

Significance of the White Day

On White Day, the reverse happens: person who received a gift on Valentine’s Day are expected to return the favor by giving gifts on this day. Traditionally, popular White Day gifts are cookies, jewellery, white chocolate, white lingerie, and marshmallows. On this day, the men gift flowers, jewelry or objects of sentimental value to women from whom they received chocolate on Valentine's Day one month earlier.

History of White Day

The special day marks its origin in the year 1978 when it was first celebrated in Japan. The White Day was started by the National Confectionery Industry Association as an ‘answer day’ to Valentine's Day on the grounds that men should pay back the women who gave them chocolate and other gifts on Valentine's Day.

According to history, in 1977, a Fukuoka-based confectionery company in Japan marketed marshmallows to men on March 14, calling it Marshmallow Day. After Japan, the practice of giving return gifts spread to the neighboring East Asian countries of China and some of its territories, such as Hong Kong, as well as Taiwan and Vietnam.

In some countries, one rule that has been followed suggests that White Day gifts should amount to twice the quantity of chocolate received. On White Day, several events are held with special corners in sweets shops, department stores, and supermarkets.