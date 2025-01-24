January 24, 2025, Special Days: International Day of Education celebrates the vital role of education in fostering peace, development, and human rights worldwide. National Girl Child Day in India highlights the importance of empowering girls through education, health, and equal opportunities to ensure their rights and welfare. The Feast of Saint Francis de Sales on January 24 also honours the life and teachings of the 16th-century bishop and spiritual writer, known for his gentle approach to evangelism and his deep commitment to Christian spirituality. January 24 is notable for a variety of historical events, religious observances, and cultural celebrations worldwide. Here are some key observances and events associated with the date. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 24, 2025 (Friday)

International Day of Education National Girl Child Day (India) Unification Day (Romania) Feast of Saint Francis de Sales World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture NASA’s Voyager 2 Spacecraft Reaches Uranus in 1986 Beer Can Appreciation Day "Just Do It" Day International Mobile Phone Recycling Day Macintosh Computer Day National Compliment Day National Lobster Thermidor Day National Peanut Butter Day Data Privacy Week Winston Churchill Death Anniversary

Famous January 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Justin Baldoni Subhash Ghai Rekha Bhardwaj Neil Diamond Mischa Barton Luis Suárez Sharon Tate (1943-1969) Riya Sen Anil Agarwal (industrialist) Om Prakash (1927-2019) Narender Gahlot Rucha Gujarathi

January 23, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).