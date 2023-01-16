Kaanum Pongal is the fourth and the last day of Pongal. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated every year on January 17. This day is also known as Thiruvalluvar day in remembrance of the great historic Tamil writer, poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. The word Kaanum means viewing and seeing. It is a day of relaxation and enjoyment as it implies that people spend their time by arranging family trips, picnics, and visiting neighbours' and relatives' houses. In Tamil Nadu, this day is also known as Virgin Pongal or Kanni Pongal. As you celebrate Kaanum Pongal 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and SMS with family and friends. Pongal 2023 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal.

The term Kanni means unmarried girl. Unmarried girls celebrate this festival by playing in the water at the river banks and praying to God for a happy and successful married life. Kanni Pongal is celebrated for the well-being of unmarried women and their fertility. On Kaanum Pongal, women offer special prayers to the sun god for the wellbeing of their brothers, and as per the customs and traditions, they visit their brothers' place. People celebrating the day send wishes to their loved ones on this day, saying Happy Kaanum Pongal. Here is a collection of images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share on Kaanum Pongal 2023. Pongal 2023 Rangoli Designs & Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns: Simple Dots Kolam Designs To Decorate Your Home for the Tamil Nadu Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

Kaanum Pongal 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Kaanum Pongal 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Get Ready To Celebrate the Festival of Harvest, I Wish That This Year Is Full of Celebrations and Glory for You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Kaanum Pongal to You.

Kaanum Pongal 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweetness of Celebrations of Kaanum Pongal Always Be There To Fulfil Your Life With Happiness That Lasts Forever. Wishing a Very Happy Pongal to You.

Happy Kaanum Pongal 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Delicious Taste of Kaanum Pongal Food Make This Pongal an Extra Special One for You. Wishing You a Pongal Full of Feasts and Celebrations.

Kaanum Pongal 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Kaanum Pongal, I Am Sending You My Love and Lots of Wishes To Have Success, Prosperity and Happiness in Your Life. Happy Kaanum Pongal to You.

Kaanum Pongal 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Greetings and Lots of Good Luck on the Occasion of Kaanum Pongal. May You Get Showered With the Best of the Blessings of the Almighty.

Many believe Kaanum Pongal is an auspicious day to kick-start new bonds and relationships. Because it is the last day of the four-day Pongal festival, the farmers rest and celebrate this day in high spirits. Wishing everyone a Happy Kaanum Pongal 2023!

