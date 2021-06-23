Kabirdas Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of the 15th-century Indian mystic, saint, poet and social reformer whose verses are still recited and resonates with people across the world to this day. Kabirdas Jayanti is celebrated on June 24 on the Jyeshtha Purnima tithi, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. This year the Purnima Tithi is slated to begin at 3.32 am on 24 June and will end 12.09 am on 25 June. Kabirdas is a widely revered poet whose works had a tremendous influence on the Bhakti movement.

Kabirdas was born in Kashi in 1398. On his birth anniversary, people remember this great poet by reciting his poems and reading his famous works that include Bijak, Sakhi Granth, Kabir Granthavali and Anurag Sagar. Kabir Das poems are known and celebrated for their simplistic writing. His works were written in the Hindi Language which was easy to comprehend for the masses. He used the language to write Couplets. He started writing couplets as a means to enlighten people. On the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das, let's take a look at some of his famous verses. Kabir Ke Dohe: Kaal Kare So Aaj Kar, Aaj Karei So Ab Kaal Kare So Aaj Kar, Aaj Karei So Ab Pal Mei Pralaya Hoyegi, Bahuri Karega Kab File Image Kabir Ke Dohe: Dukh Mein Sumiran Sab Kare, Sukh Mein Kare Na Koye Dukh Mein Sumiran Sab Kare, Sukh Mein Kare Na Koye Jo Sukh Mein Simran Kare, Toh Dukh Kaahe Ko Hoye File Image Kabir Ke Dohe: Bura Jo Dekhan Main Chala, Bura Naa Milya Koye, Bura Jo Dekhan Main Chala, Bura Naa Milya Koye, Jo Mann Khoja Aapna, Toh Mujhse Bura Na Koye File Image Kabir Ke Dohe: Aisi Vaani Boliye, Mann Ka Aapa Khoye, Aisi Vaani Boliye, Mann Ka Aapa Khoye, Apna Tan Sheetal Kare, Auran Ko Sukh Hoye File Image Kabir Ke Dohe: Loot Sake Toh Loot Le, Ram Naam Ki Loot, Loot Sake Toh Loot Le, Ram Naam Ki Loot, Paache Phir Pachtaoge, Pran Jaahi Jab Choot File Image Saint Kabir, was an ardent opponent of hypocrisy, superstition and worshipping false gods like people. Born into a Muslim family and raised on the teachings of a Hindu guru he dedicated his life to uniting people.

