Karka Sankranti, also known as Karkataka Sankranti is an important Hindu occasion that marks the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Cancer, also known as Karka Rashi. This day holds significant spiritual importance in the Hindu calendar as it marks the southern journey of Lord Surya. Dakshinayana, which is period of six months, starts with Karka Sankranti. Karka Sankranti is the counterpart of Makar Sankranti and it is considered significant for donation and charity activities. Karka Sankranti usually falls around mid-July each year. Karka Sankranti 2025 is on Wednesday, July 16. In this article, let’s know more about Karka Sankranti 2025 Date, timings and the significance of the annual event. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Karka Sankranti Date 2025 Date

Karka Sankranti Date 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 16. According to drikpanchang, the Karka Sankranti Punya Kala will be from05:40 AM to 05:40 PM and will last for a duration of 12 Hours. The Karka Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will be from 03:22 PM to 05:40 PM while the Karka Sankranti Moment will be at 05:40 PM. Sawan Month 2025 Festivals Full List: From Hariyali Teej To Raksha Bandhan, Know Dates of Important Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Shravan Maas.

Karka Sankranti Significance

Karka Sankranti holds immense significance as this day marks the transition of the Sun into Karka Rashi. This also marks the end of the six-month Uttarayana period on the Hindu calendar, and the beginning of Dakshinayana, which ends at Makar Sankranti. Many devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu or Lord Surya, seeking peace, protection, and spiritual growth. Karka Sankranti also signifies the beginning of the monsoon season, which starts the phase of agricultural activities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).