Karwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi Designs: Karwa Chauth or Karva Chauth, also known as Karaka Chaturthi, is a popular Hindu festival celebrated by married women for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. On Karwa Chauth, women traditionally dress in vibrant and elegant ethnic attire to celebrate the festival. They decorate their hands with Mehndi patterns, and easy henna designs on the hands and feet are an integral part of Karwa Chauth preparations. Many women opt for simple and easy mehendi designs to compliment the vibrant attire. Check out easy and trendy Karwa Chauth 2023 mehendi designs online and easy 5-minute mehendi design patterns for Karva Chauth Vrat! Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time on November 1 in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Other Indian Cities: Know Citi-Wise Chandra Darshan Timings on Wednesday.

The auspicious festival is based on the lunisolar calendar and falls in the month of October or November in the Hindu lunar month of Kartika. Karva Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon. This year, Karwa Chauth 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will begin at 05:01 PM and will last till 06:18 PM and will last for 1 hour and 17 minutes.

These gorgeous mehendi designs will make your hands look elegant. Try them out!

Beautiful Mehndi Designs for Karwa Chauth

Latest Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs

Easy Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs

Stylish Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs

On the day of Karva Chauth, married Hindu women observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise without consuming food or water. This fast is considered a symbol of their love, devotion, and commitment to their husbands. Women gather in groups or at community centres to perform the Karwa Chauth puja, during which they offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha.

A clay pot (Karwa) is an essential element of the puja. The Karva Chauth fast is broken only after moonrise. The husband offers his wife the first sip of water and a bite of food, symbolizing the completion of her fast. Wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

