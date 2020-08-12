Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is on August 11 and August 12. The festival is listed on two consecutive—the first one is for Smarta Sampradaya and the second one is for Vaishnava Sampradaya. The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is the most famous institution when it comes to worshipping Lord Krishna and observing celebrations associated with him. ISKCON’s Janmashtami traditions are different and grand for the devotees and followers of the institution and Lord Krishna devotees. Every year, they organise various events to observe Gokulashtami. This year, while some of the ISKCON temples have restricted the number of visitors on Janmashtami 2020, others will host the festival online for the devotees. How to watch Krishna Janmashtami 2020 live streaming event from ISKCON? In this article, we bring you the details of the same so that you can watch Gokulashtami puja online videos and celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary virtually.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all the festival celebrations to be observed following severe restrictions. Likewise, ISKCON temples across the nation have started the preparations for Janmashtami 2020, keeping all the guidelines in mind. People who would not be able to witness the festival in person can watch it live. The ceremony will be held live for devotees for a live darshan of Lord Krishna during the festival of Gokulashtami. For ISKCON Bangalore live darshan, you can click HERE, for ISKCON Vrindavan live streaming, you can click HERE, and for ISKCON Delhi live streaming online, devotees can click HERE to observe the festival. Quick and Easy Ways to Dress Your Baby Boy as Lord Krishna on Gokulashtami and List of Items Required!

Watch Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Live Streaming From ISKCON Juhu Mumbai:

All the devotees will be able to watch the ISKCON programmes of Krishna Janmashtami 2020 festival from their home. The pandemic cannot dampen the spirit of Gokulashtami, and you can make this year’s festival memorable by enjoying the live streaming videos online, to see Krishna Janmashtami 2020 puja, and seek his blessings virtually.

