Labh Pancham is a highly auspicious day to culminate the Diwali festivities in Gujarat. It is also the first working day in Gujarat. Labh Pancham Is also known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami and Labh Pancham in Gujarat. Labh Pancham 2022 will be observed on Saturday, October 29. It will be the first working day of the Gujarati New Year 2022. As you celebrate this highly auspicious day, we at LatestLY, have curated messages and wishes that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status messages, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Labh Pancham 2022 Wishes and Images: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and SMS on Saubhagya Labh Panchami.

On Labh Panchami, businessmen in Gujarat, open their new account ledgers which are known as Khatu. They start by writing Shubh on left and Labh on right and draw a Sathiya on the centre of the first page. On this day, businessmen start their business activities after the Diwali festivities. Here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Labh Panchami 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Labh Pancham 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Enjoy the Colourful Occasion of Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Puja With Your Family and Loved Ones. Happy Labh Pancham 2022.

Labh Pancham 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish the Blessing of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh Fill Your Life With Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Labh Panchami.

Labh Pancham 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Maa Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Bless You With All the Good Things and Help You Face All the Challenges in Life. Have a Great Time During One of the Most Beautiful Festivals on Earth! Happy Labh Pancham 2022.

Labh Pancham 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have the Best Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Puja This Year. May the Blessings of Maa Sweep You Away to the Land of Eternal Happiness. Have a Great Time With Your Family!

Labh Pancham 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Keep Us All Close to Each Other, Protect Our Family From Evil, and Empower Us With the Light of Knowledge and Truth! Happy Labh Pancham 2022 to All!

Happy Vikram Samvat 2079! Share Greetings and Messages on the Occasion of Gujarati New Year 2022

On this day people visit their friends and relatives to renew solidarity. Sweets and other items are offered to guests, which symbolises sweetening the relationship. "Labh" means "benefit," and people relate it to materialistic things like a good job, good in-laws, riches etc. Yet the sadhus and scriptures say that the greatest labh is human birth itself. Here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpaper and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Labh Panchami 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 06:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).