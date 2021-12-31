New Year 2022 is almost here. And most of us are all set to welcome this year in the most chill and safe way possible. Whether we don our coziest of PJs and listen to the Best Songs of 2021 or have a small and safe New Year 2022 House Party, the celebrations this year are sure to be more sombre. But the music does not need to be! Last Day of 2021 Funny Memes, Wishes, HD Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Messages Go Viral As Netizens Prepare to Bid Adieu to The Year.

People are sure to be on the lookout for some nice fun New Year Party Playlists, New Year 2022 Songs, Best Dance Songs of 2021, Most recent Bollywood Party Hits and more to make their New Year 2022 celebration more vibrant. Well, look no further. We have curated the perfect New Year 2022 mixtape of viral Instagram Reel songs, Bollywood Mashups, Best Dance Songs of 2021 and more!

Revisit the viral trends of 2021

This playlist is for everyone who spent most of 2021 scrolling through their social media and obsessing over 10-second versions of songs. Most of which we probably did not understand. But hey, we can always dance along to it and remember the funny reels that 2021 gave us!

New Year Playlist for the background

If you just want some simple songs and music to fill the silence between your conversations, this is the perfect playlist for you!

Go back to some trusted classics

If dancing your way to 2022 is your goal then who better to match your steps than the celebrated DJ Chetas? This playlist will surely get you in the groove and have your adrenaline pumping!

The balanced playlist for a fun New Year’s party

A blend of all the popular songs of 2022, this playlist is sure to have your party pumping.

Get transported to a pub, in your mind!

This party mix will give you all the feels of a proper disco. All you need is some trusted speakers or noise-cancelling earphones and some dim lights, and you are all set to welcome 2022 in your favourite disc tech, all thanks to your imagination and this perfect New year playlist!

We hope these songs help add to the fun and excitement of New Year 2022!

