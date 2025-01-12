Lohri, a vibrant harvest festival, is celebrated in various parts of India, particularly in Punjab and the northern states. It holds special significance in these regions, marking the end of the winter season and the beginning of the harvest period. In 2025, Lohri will be observed on Monday, January 13. Though it is deeply rooted in Punjabi traditions, the festival is also celebrated across the country, where people light bonfires and participate in dances to welcome longer days following the winter solstice. For families with recent celebrations, such as a marriage or the birth of a child, the festivities are particularly joyous. Traditional treats like jaggery, gajak, rewri, peanuts, popcorn, and til are commonly shared during these celebrations. How is Dulla Bhatti Related to Lohri Festivities? Know the Significance of Reciting His Songs During the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

Lohri 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Lohri: Monday, January 13, 2025

Lohri Sankranti Moment: 09:03 AM, January 14

Makar Sankranti: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

History and Significance of Lohri

Lohri marks the conclusion of the sowing season for winter crops, signalling the arrival of a prosperous harvest. Both the Punjabi and Hindu communities take this opportunity to offer prayers to the Sun God (Surya Devta) and the Fire God (Agni), seeking blessings for abundant crops and agricultural prosperity in the upcoming season. The festival is celebrated just a day before Makar Sankranti, which ushers in warmer weather, bringing shorter nights and longer days.

Lohri is also a time of joy for families celebrating milestones such as a marriage or the birth of a child as they gather together to observe their first Lohri with loved ones. A special tradition on this day involves the preparation of "til rice," which is made by mixing sesame seeds (til), jaggery, and rice, a treat that symbolizes sweetness and good fortune. Happy Lohri 2025 Greetings, Wishes & Harvest Quotes: Send HD Images, Messages, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Status To Celebrate the Festival.

Lohri Celebrations & Significance

Central to the Lohri festivities is the bonfire, which brings warmth and cheer to the cold winter night. The community gathers around the fire, exchanging heartfelt Lohri greetings, wearing new clothes, and enjoying the lively atmosphere. People circle the bonfire, dancing to the rhythmic beats of the dhol, and sing traditional Lohri songs that have been passed down through generations.

The celebration is also marked by the sharing of traditional snacks such as peanuts, gajak, popcorn, and rewri. These treats are offered to the Fire God, symbolizing gratitude and hope for a successful harvest. A festive dinner, often consisting of makki ki roti (cornbread) and sarson ka saag (mustard greens), is prepared in many households and shared with family and friends.

In rural areas of Punjab, a unique tradition involves groups of young boys and girls going around their neighbourhoods in the days leading up to Lohri. They collect firewood for the bonfire and, in some cases, also gather items like grains and jaggery, which are sold to raise funds. The proceeds from the sale are then shared among the group, adding a sense of community and togetherness to the celebration.

What Is the Story of Dulla Bhatti on Lohri? Watch Video

Lohri is a festival that brings communities together to celebrate the end of winter and the promise of a fruitful harvest. It’s a time for families to connect, offer prayers, and enjoy traditional foods and rituals. Whether it's the warmth of the bonfire, the music, or the sharing of festive treats, Lohri reflects the spirit of joy, gratitude, and renewal. May this year’s Lohri bring warmth, prosperity, and happiness to all who celebrate it.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).