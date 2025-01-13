Lohri is a popular North Indian festival celebrated with great festivities in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, as well as in other parts of India. The auspicious festival of Lohri is celebrated one day before Maghi, also known as Makar Sankranti, and its date is determined as per Hindu Solar calendar. The date of Lohri changes every 70 years. It typically falls on January 13 each year, marking the end of the winter solstice. Lohri 2025 falls on Monday, January 13. It is a harvest festival, deeply rooted in agrarian traditions of India. In this article, let us know more about Lohri 2025 date, Sankranti time, rituals, traditions and significance to celebrate the festival.

Lohri 2025 Date and Sankranti Time

Lohri 2025 is celebrated on Monday, January 13. The Lohri Sankranti Moment is at 09:03 AM on January 14. Lohri 2025 Date and Celebrations: Why Is Popcorn and Other Food Items Thrown Into Bonfire?

Lohri Rituals and Traditions

Lohri, also popularly known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, marks the end of winter, and is a traditional welcome of longer days and the sun's journey to the Northern Hemisphere. This festival is observed the night before Maghi. The main highlight of the Lohri festival is the lighting of a bonfire, around which people gather in the evening, offer sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, among other thigs to the fire as a way of expressing gratitude to nature and praying for prosperity.

The festival of Lohri is a time for family and friends to come together, marking the end of the winter season and celebrating the harvest. It is celebrated by lighting bonfires, spending time with family and friends, eating festive food, dancing and collecting gifts. In houses that have recently had a marriage or childbirth, Lohri celebrations are at its peak as the festival is marked with great pomp and festivities.

Lohri Significance

Folk dances like Bhangra and Gidda are performed to the beat of the dhol, adding vibrancy to the celebration. The festival of Lohri is incomplete without traditional Punjabi delicacies like makki di roti and sarson da saag, rewri, gajak, and til ladoos. Lohri holds great importance for farmers. In Punjab, Lohri is marked by eating sheaves of roasted corn from the new harvest.

