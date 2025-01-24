Macintosh Computer Day is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on January 24. The annual event marks the day in 1984 when the very first Macintosh computer, the predecessor of today’s Apple computers, was introduced. Mac is a family of personal computers designed and marketed by Apple since 1984. The name is short for Macintosh, its official name until 1999, a reference to a type of apple called McIntosh. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

The Macintosh brand revolutionized the computer industry and established Apple as a leader in innovation and design. In this article, let’s know more about Macintosh Computer Day 2025 date, the history and significance of the annual event in the US. 1984 Macintosh Computer Leaves Apple CEO Tim Cook Elated! Viral Video Captures His Priceless Reaction at Apple Mumbai Store Opening.

Macintosh Computer Day 2025 Date

Macintosh Computer Day 2025 is celebrated on Friday, January 24.

Macintosh Computer Day History

It was Jef Raskin who conceived the Macintosh project in 1979. This idea was redefined by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1981. The original Macintosh was launched in January 1984, after Apple's '1984' advertisement during Super Bowl XVIII. A series of improved models followed, sharing the same integrated case design. In 1987, the Macintosh II brought colour graphics, but priced as a professional workstation and not a personal computer.

Macintosh Computer Day Significance

Macintosh Computer Day celebrates the anniversary of the release of the original Macintosh computer by Apple in 1984. The Macintosh revolutionised personal computing with its innovative features. The day laid the foundation for modern personal computing and contributed to the growth of industries like desktop publishing, graphic design, and multimedia. Hence, Macintosh Computer Day serves as an opportunity to reflect on its technological significance that changed the world of computers for users.

