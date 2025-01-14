Magh Bihu 2025 is on Tuesday, January 14. Also known as Bhogali Bihu, it is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated in Assam, marking the end of the harvest season in the month of Magh (January). It signifies abundance and is characterized by feasting, community bonding, and traditional rituals. The festival is deeply rooted in Assamese culture and showcases the joy and gratitude of farmers after reaping their crops. To celebrate the festival, individuals share Magh Bihu greetings with each other, while following the many rituals. In this article below, we bring you Magh Bihu 2025 greetings that you can share to wish Happy Bhogali Bihu or Happy Magh Bihu with WhatsApp messages, HD images, quotes and wallpapers. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

The celebrations begin on Uruka, the eve of Magh Bihu, when families and communities come together to prepare a grand feast. Temporary huts, called Mejis or Bhelaghars, are built from bamboo and thatch, serving as the centre for cooking and communal activities. Traditional dishes, including rice cakes (pithas), sesame sweets (til pitha), and laru, are prepared, reflecting the rich culinary heritage of Assam. As you observe Magh Bihu 2025, share these Magh Bihu 2025 greetings, Bhogali Bihu wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD images, quotes and wallpapers. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Magh Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope the Bihu Celebration Brings You Love and Happiness. Please Accept My Sincere Greetings and Good Wishes for You and Your Family. Happy Magh Bihu.

Magh Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’m Sending You My Warmest Regards on This Divine Occasion of Bihu! Let’s Offer Our Prayers for Abundance and Success. Happy Magh Bihu.

Magh Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Year Be Filled With Lots of Happiness and Prosperity for You. Happy Magh Bihu.

Magh Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes on Magh Bihu. I Hope This Festival Deepens Our Bond With Nature and Furthers the Atmosphere of Joy. Happy Magh Bihu.

Magh Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Magh Bihu Is an Auspicious Day To Start Afresh. May You Achieve Success in Whatever You Do This Year. Wishing You All the Success. Happy Magh Bihu!

On the day of Magh Bihu, the Meji is burned as part of a sacred ritual to signify the offering of gratitude to the gods, especially Agni, the fire deity. People gather around the bonfire, sing traditional songs, and exchange festive greetings. It is a time of merriment, with activities like buffalo fights, traditional games, and cultural performances adding to the celebratory spirit. Magh Bihu is not just a festival but a celebration of nature’s bounty and the communal harmony of Assamese society. It strengthens familial ties, fosters unity, and preserves the rich traditions of Assam, making it a cherished and joyous occasion for all.

