Magha Navratri, also known as Gupta Navratri, is a nine-day festival dedicated to nine forms of Shakti or mother goddess. This year, it will start on Sunday, January 22 and will end on Monday, January 30. Magha Gupta Navratri falls in the month of Magh of the Hindu calendar, which is observed during January or February of the Gregorian calendar. It is majorly observed in the states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As you observe Magha Navratri 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a few Magha Gupta Navratri 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and friends as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Hindu New Year 2023 Chaitra Navratri Start and End Dates: When Is Vasant Navratri Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat? Know All 9 Forms of Durga and Significance.

Magha Gupta Navratri, also known as Shishir Navratri, falls between the winter months of January and February. It is known as Gupta Navratri as it is worshipped in secret, and many people do not know about this Navratri. It is majorly meant for Sadhaks and those performing special Tantrik rituals for Shatkarma. Here is a collection of Magha Gupta Navratri 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your loved ones. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online.

Magha Gupta Navratri 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Magha Gupta Navratri 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Nine Divine Days Bring Light and Blessings to Your Life. Happy Gupta Navratri! Jai Mata Di!

Magha Gupta Navratri 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Bless You With All Your Desires! Jai Mata Di! Happy Magha Gupta Navratri!

Magha Gupta Navratri 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope You Experience Divine Bliss and Happiness During These Nine Days! Warm Wishes on Magha Gupta Navratri to You!

Magha Gupta Navratri 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed by the Divine Grace of Maa Durga on This Auspicious Gupt Navratri. Happy Magha Gupta Navratri!

Magha Gupta Navratri 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Gupta Navratri Bring Happiness and Prosperity to Your Life! Happy Magha Gupta Navratri!

The nine goddesses worshipped during the Magha Navratri are Devi Kaali, Maa Tara, Devi Lalita, Maa Bhuvneshwari, Bhairavi, Maa Chintamastika, Devi Dhumavati, Devi Bagalamukhi, Maa Matangi and Lakshmi Devi. Wishing everyone a Happy Magha Gupta Navratri 2023!

