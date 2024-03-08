Maha Shivaratri is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It falls on the 14th night of the dark half of the Hindu lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, typically occurring in February or March in the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Maha Shivaratri will be observed on Friday, March 8. The significance of Maha Shivaratri is in commemorating the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, with Lord Shiva performing his celestial dance, Tandava, on this auspicious occasion. This festival holds great importance within the Shaivism tradition of Hinduism. During Maha Shivaratri, fasting rules can vary based on regional customs and individual preferences. In this article, take a look at what to eat and what not to eat while observing the vrat. Fasting Food for Mahashivratri 2024: From Sabudana Khichdi to Fruit Chaat, 5 'Vrat Ka Khana' To Eat on Maha Shivratri.

What to Eat:

Devotees often consume fruits during Maha Shivaratri fasting. Common fruits include bananas, apples, oranges, pomegranates, and grapes. Fruits are nutritious and provide energy during the fasting period. Devotees can consume milk as it is considered highly auspicious during Maha Shivaratri fasting. Certain grains such as sabudana (tapioca pearls), and kuttu (buckwheat) are commonly consumed during fasting. Nuts and seeds like almonds, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, and sesame seeds are nutritious and provide sustained energy. They can be consumed as snacks or used in various fasting-friendly recipes. Potatoes are often included in fasting meals, especially in the form of boiled or roasted potatoes. However, some traditions may restrict the use of potatoes during Maha Shivaratri fasting. Devotees need to use rock salt or sendha namak instead of the regular table salt for cooking on the fasting day.

What Not to Eat:

One should not consume food made of rice, wheat or pulses as these food items are not allowed during the fast. Non-vegetarian food, garlic, onion should be strictly avoided as these items are tamsik in nature. Processed foods, junk food, and caffeinated beverages are also avoided during fasting. Instead, emphasis is placed on consuming fresh, natural, and sattvic foods. Devotees should restrict themselves from consuming alcohol and tobacco. Both things are prohibited during Maha Shivaratri fasting. Maha Shivratri 2024 Fasting Tips: 4 Easy Ways To Observe Mahashivratri Vrat.

Maha Shivaratri vrat is considered very auspicious in Hinduism. Married women observe this fast to maintain the balance of harmony in their marriage, on the other side, unmarried women observe this fast in the hope that they can find a life partner like Lord Shiva.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2024 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).