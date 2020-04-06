Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Messages: Lord Mahavira Teachings, HD Images With Quotes and WhatsApp Stickers to Send on Mahavir Janma Kalyanak

Quote By Lord Mahavira (File Image)

One of the most auspicious religious observances in Jainism is the birth anniversary of Mahavir, the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of present Avasarpiṇī. This holiday is known as Mahavir Jayanti or Veer Teras and is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Hindu month Chaitra. This celebration, therefore, falls in March end of April beginning. Mahavir Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 6 across the world and is a particularly important time for the followers of Jainism. This day celebrates all the teachings of Lord Mahavir and spreads his message of love and peace. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes and HD Images With Quotes: Netizens Greet Each Other With Online Messages on the Jain Festival.

Lord Mahavira was a pivotal contributor to shaping Jainism as the religion that we know and love today. Born as Prince Vardhaman into a house of comfort and luxury, Lord Mahavir realised his calling at the young age of thirty. He gave up all his worldly possessions, to become a monk in search of a solution to eliminating pain, sorrow, and sufferings. His learnings over the next thirty years of travel across India and his preachings on various subjects are reminiscing on this day. As we celebrate Mahavir Jayanti 2020, here are the key teachings of Lord Mahavir that defines Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on Jain Festival.

Non-violence or Ahimsa

The first and most important lesson in the path of Jainism that was preached and propagated by Lord Mahavir is non-violence. He believed that causing harm to any living being cannot be a solution for problems and taught the importance of practising leading a non-violent and peaceful life.

Metaphysical Truths or Anekantavada

The Jain doctrine of Anekantavada, preached by Lord Mahavir highlights how eternal truth and the actual realities have multiple complex aspects to it. Anekantavada translates to many-sidedness and means that every argument, every truth in the universe all has different sides to it and revolves around the idea that nothing is absolute.

Brahmacharya

This is a part of Jainism that refers to a lifestyle characterised by sexual continence or abstinence. Brahmacharya is one of the five significant vows prescribed for the śrāvakā (layman) and ascetics in Jainism. It is vital for those who choose the math of becoming a Jain monk to follow this strict life of abstinence.

Satya

Another important aspect of Jainism is Satya or truthfulness. This is the teaching of Jainism which focuses on speaking the harmless truth always and maintaining clarity in life.

Aparigraha

Another outstanding teaching of Lord Mahavir in Jainism is Aparigraha, which means complete detachment from people, places, and material things. The non-attachment to worldly possessions was the key learning that Mahavir began his journey to monks with. It is, therefore, a crucial part of this celebration.

Lord Mahavira Quotes

Quote By Lord Mahavira (File Image)

Mahavira Quote Reads: “Do Not Injure, Abuse, Oppress, Enslave, Insult, Torment, Torture, or Kill Any Creature or Living Being.”

Quote By Lord Mahavira (File Image)

Mahavira Quote Reads: “Kill Not, Cause No Pain. Nonviolence Is the Greatest Religion.”

Quote By Lord Mahavira (File Image)

Mahavira Quote Reads: “All Breathing, Existing, Living, Sentient Creatures Should Not Be Slain, nor Treated With Violence, nor Abused, nor Tormented, nor Driven Away.”

Quote By Lord Mahavira (File Image)

Mahavira Quote Reads: “All Are My Friends. I Have No Enemies.”

Quote By Lord Mahavira (File Image)

Mahavira Quote Reads: “The Nature of Things Is Dharma.”

Mahavir Quotes On Non-Violence Are Inspirational & Will Change Your Life For Good!

Lord Mahavir’s teachings have played a key role in shaping Jainism into the non-violent, peace-seeking and soulful religion that it is. And as we celebrate Mahavir Jayanti 2020, it is more crucial than ever to take this message forward. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020!