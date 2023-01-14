Happy Makar Sankranti 2023! Several Indian states commemorate Makar Sankranti around the middle of January. At the same time when Punjab celebrates Lohri, Tamil Nadu celebrates Pongal. Even though this is the time of year when all the states celebrate their harvest festivals, each one has its own unique traditions. Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan all participate in this festival. This event is celebrated in different ways throughout Asia and India. The word "Makara" means "Capricorn." Makar Sankranti marks the sun's entry into "Makara Raashi", or the "zodiac of Capricorn." Here's a collection of Makar Sankranti 2023 wishes, Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 greetings, Makar Sankranti 2023 images, Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 HD wallpapers, photos, SMS and WhatsApp messages to share with your near and dear ones.

This festival heralds the arrival of spring and the conclusion of the long, chilly winter months. It was back when the sun's movement determined the day's length. Thus, it is a celebration of the transition from a harsher to a warmer climate as the seasons change, a signal of optimism and hope. This celebration is held to honour Sun God's energy, making life and food possible to exist on earth. Given that it's the harvest festival, the farming communities are experiencing joy, abundance, and festivity as they enjoy the results of their toil. When families come together and bury the hatchet, it is also a time for peace. New Mehndi Designs for Makar Sankranti 2023: From Kite & Sun Mehandi Patterns to Arabic & Rajasthani Henna Designs, Here’s How To Celebrate Uttarayan Festival Beautifully.

To celebrate the special occasion, we have for you a collection of Makar Sankranti 2023 wishes, Makar Sankranti images, Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 HD wallpapers, Makar Sankranti greetings for family, Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 messages for friends, WhatsApp status, SMS and GIFs and of course...they are all available for free download online:

Makar Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Beautiful and Cheerful Celebrations of Makar Sankranti Sprinkle Many Joys Around Us and Make It a Memorable Day. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Makar Sankranti to You. May the Bright Sunshine of the Sun Fill Our Lives With Positivity and Smiles.

Makar Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on the Occasion of Makar Sankranti to You and Your Loved Ones. May This Harvest Festival Bless Us With Abundance and Prosperity in Life.

Makar Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Makar Sankranti to You. May the Festivities of This Harvest Festival Shower Us With Blessings To Be Successful and Prosperous in Whatever We Do.

Makar Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on the Occasion of Makar Sankranti. May the Celebrations of This Auspicious Occasion Bring Into Your Life Positivity and Goodness.

The day of Sankranti is devoted to the Lord Sun. The sun enters the Capricorn or Makar sign on this fortunate day, signalling the end of winter. Every 80 years, Sankranti is postponed by one day to make up for the difference caused by the sun's revolution around the earth. The sun starts its northward or Uttarayan journey on the day of Makar Sankranti. As a result, another name for this celebration is Uttarayan. Farmers all around the nation hope for a bountiful harvest on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).