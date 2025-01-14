Makaravilakku 2025 is celebrated on January 14. This annual celebration is an important festival observed in Sabarimala temple. The gates of the Ayappa temple are opened during this festive occasion and devotees from across the world make it a point to visit the auspicious place. Watching the lighting of the Makara Jyoti is witnessed by people as a community. To celebrate Makaravilakku 2025 on January 14 at the sacred Sabarimala temple, we bring you Makaravilakku 2025 wishes, Makara Jyothi images, WhatsApp messages, greetings, HD wallpapers and quotes that you can share with your friends and family.

The celebration of Makaravilakku is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm at the Sabrimala temple in Kerala. Makaravilakku is known to be the biggest festival at the temple. An estimated half million devotees visit Sabarimala during this time. The celebration of Makaravilakku is a part of a religious ritual that was practiced since the past by the Malayaraya tribe who are believed to be the descendants of Malayaman Kaari in the forest of Ponnambalamedu. People from the tribe light this villaku (lamp) which is then witnessed from the Sabarimala temple, that is below.

The appearance of this light, which is lit after the Makara Nakshatram becomes visible in the sky and is called as Makara Jyothi. As we celebrate Makaravilakku 2025, share these Makaravilakku 2025 on January 14 at the sacred Sabarimala temple, we bring you Makaravilakku 2025 wishes, Makara Jyothi images, WhatsApp messages, greetings, HD wallpapers and quotes.

Makaravilakku Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Lots of Happiness and Sweet Surprises This Makaravilakku!

Makaravilakku Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is That Time of the Year When You Can Enjoy the Moment With Full Intensity and Cheers. Wish You and Your Family a Very Prosperous Makaravilakku.

Makaravilakku Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Explore out the Brightest Light Coming From the Sun Rays and Enjoy This Gentle Breeze & Cool Air With Hearty Music. Wish You a Very Happy Makaravilakku.

Makara Jyothi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Happiness Come to Your Home Every Day, and May You Get Success Every Moment, With This Hope, Happy Makaravilakku.

Makara Jyothi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Sun Starts Its Northward Journey, Let’s Come Together and Celebrate This Season of Opulence With Love, Peace, and Joy. Wish You a Very Happy Makaravilakku.

The celebration of Makaravilakku has been a practice for over a century and is currently overseen by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Witnessing the Makaravilakku is believed to help fill one’s life with brightness and prosperity. We hope that Makara Jyothi 2025 brings with it the love and light you deserve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).