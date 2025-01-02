Mannam Jayanthi is an annual celebration held in Kerala on January 2 that marks the birth anniversary of Mannathu Padmanabhan. He was a popular social reformer, freedom fighter, and the founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS) in Kerala. Mannathu Padmanabhan was born on January 2, 1878, in Changanacherry, British India. He played a key role in uplifting the Nair community and promoting social equality, education, and empowerment. Mannam Jayanthi is a regional holiday in the state of Kerala on January 2 each year. He is recognised as the founder of the Nair Service Society which represents the Nair community that constitutes 15.5% of the population of the state. In this article, let’s know more about Mannam Jayanthi 2024 date and the significance of the annual event in Kerala. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Mannathu Padmanabhan is considered a visionary reformer who organised the Nair community under the NSS. Mannam Jayanthi serves as a reminder of Mannathu Padmanabhan’s relentless efforts to eliminate social evils, promote unity, and ensure access to education and opportunities for all.

Mannam Jayanthi 2025 Date

Mannam Jayanthi 2025 is celebrated on January 2.

Mannam Jayanthi Significance

The contributions of Mannathu Padmanabhan to Kerala’s socio-political landscape have earned him a revered place in history, and Mannam Jayanthi is observed with respect and gratitude across the state. The Mannam memorial is located at NSS Headquarters Changanacherry in his memory. He is regarded as the reformer and moral guide of the members of the Nair community. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

On this day, several cultural programs, seminars, and public gatherings are held to highlight his contributions to social reform and community development. Schools and institutions conduct competitions to inspire the younger generation with his life story and legacy.

