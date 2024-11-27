Margashirsha Amavasya, also known as Agahan Amavasya is a Hindu occasion that is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The new moon day of the month of Margashirsha, usually November or December, is known as Margashirsha Amavasya. On the day of Amavasya, it is mandatory to worship the ancestors along with Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Margashirsha Amavasya 2024 falls on November 30. In this article, let’s know more about Margashirsha Amavasya 2024 date, timings and the significance of the day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Margashirsha Amavasya 2024 Date and Amavasya Tithi

Margashirsha Amavasya 2024 falls on November 30. According to the Drikpanchang, Margashirsha Amavasya 2024 will start on Saturday, November 30, as the Amavasya tithi starts at 10:29 AM and ends on Sunday, December 1 at 11:50 AM. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Margashirsha Amavasya Significance and Rituals

Margashirsha Amavasya holds great significance in Hinduism, especially for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. This Amavasya is also a time for spiritual reflection and connecting with divine energy. In many parts of India, special pujas dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and other deities are conducted.

Many devotees, especially the devotees of Lord Vishnu, observe a day-long fast on the day of Margashirsha Amavasya. They also visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Lord Shiva on this day, and take holy dips in sacred rivers on this day to purify their souls and get rid of negative karma. Additionally, on the day of Margashirsha Amavasya, donations and charity are made by devotees to the needy as a form of seva (service). Margashirsha, being a holy month, doubles the spiritual benefits of these practices, making it a favourable time for those seeking spiritual growth and divine blessings.

