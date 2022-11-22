Margashirsha is the ninth month of the Hindu calendar. During this month, the Margashirsha Lakshmi Puja is performed. This year, the Margashirsha month started on November 19 and will continue till December 19. In the month of Margashirsha, every Thursday, Laxmi Puja is performed and a fast is observed by the devotees. This fast is believed to be highly rewarding and it solves all problems and removes obstacles from their life. Goddess Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth. She is believed to bless her devotees with prosperity and good fortune. As you observe Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a few wishes and greetings that you can download and share with all your loved ones as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Margashirsha Guruvar 2022 Start and End Dates in Maharashtra: Know the Significance of Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat.

Bathing in the Yamuna River is considered very auspicious during the Margashirsha month. Lord Krishna imparted the significance of this month to the Gopis. He said bathing in the Yamuna River during Margashirsha month brings a devotee closer to him. Unmarried girls who bathe in the Yamuna River during Margashirsha month are believed to get married faster. It also offers monetary benefits and abundance and calms the mind and soothes the soul.

During Margashursha, which is the most auspicious month of the Hindu calendar, many people observe a fast every Thursday to appease Goddess Lakshmi. According to popular belief, people who observe the Marghashirsh Guruvar Vrat and perform Margashirsha Mahalaxmi Puja are blessed with all the materialistic comforts, emotional stability and spiritual growth. They also attract happiness, prosperity and good luck in life.

