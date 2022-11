Mokshada Ekadashi, also known as Guruvayur Ekadashi, is an auspicious festival that is celebrated by the Hindu community in India. The festival falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the month of Margashirsha. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu for liberation from sins and for achieving salvation (Moksha) after death. This year, Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on December 3 and December 4. According to religious beliefs, the person who observes the Mokshada Ekadashi fast is believed to attain Moksha. As Guruvayur Ekadashi 2022 is just around the corner, here’s all you need to know about Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat Date, Vrat Katha, Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat Puja Vidhi and Shubh Mahurat and celebrate this auspicious day. Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Date & Significance: Know Vrat Katha, Parana Time for Breaking Fast and How To Observe Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat.

Mokshada Ekadashi Shubh Mahurat

December 3, 2022, Saturday: Mokshada Ekadashi

Margashirsha, Shukla Ekadashi Begins at 5:39 AM, Dec 3 and ends at 5:34 AM, Dec 4

December 4, 2022, Sunday: Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi/ Guruvayur Ekadashi

Margashirsha, Shukla Ekadashi begins at 5:39 AM on Dec 3 and ends at 5:34 AM, on Dec 4

Mokshada Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

Devotees observe a fast on the day of Ekadashi and break their fast on the next day only after sunrise.

Devotees can choose to observe fast without water or only with water or with only fruits.

As per beliefs, people who fast on Ekadashi get rid of malefic planetary influences and are blessed with happiness and attain Moksha after death.

Some devotees also observe a 2-day fast to appease Lord Vishnu.

The Ekadashi fast is only broken after performing puja during Prana Time.

If you are observing a one-day fast on December 3, you can break the Mokshada Ekadashi Fast on December 4, between 01.25 pm and 03.44 pm IST.

Vaishnav Mokshada Ekadashi will be observed on December 4, due to which the Vrat will be broken on December 5, between 06.30 am and 08.49 am IST.

Here's a Video of The Vrat Katha

As you prepare to observe the Ekadashi Vrat, know all about the detailed timings and Puja Vidhi for observing and breaking the fast during Parana Time. We wish you all a very Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2022!

