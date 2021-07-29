Islamabad, July 29: Muslims in Pakistan will soon welcome the arrival of Muharram 2021, the first month in Islamic calendar, that will apparently mark the beginning of Islamic new year. Ashura, also known as Yom-e-Ashura is observed on 10th day of Muharram month. The beginning of Muharram 2021 and date of Ashura will be determined following a moon sighting in Pakistan. Scroll down to know tentative Muharram 2021 date and when Ashura can fall in Pakistan. When Is Muharram in Saudi Arabia? What Is Ashura? Know Moon Sighting Date and Significance of the First Islamic Month.

In Islamic calendar, months change upon moon sighting. A new month begins when the new moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month. If the crescent is not sighted on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and new month begins the next day.

Muharram 2021 Date in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, August 9 will be 29th of Dhul Qadah, the last month in Islamic calendar. If the moon is sighted on August 9, Muharram 2021 in Pakistan will commence from August 10. If the moon remains invisible on August 9, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Muharram 2021 will begin from August 11. Muharram will begin either from August 10 or August 11 in Pakistan.

When Is Ashura in Pakistan?

If Muharram month begins from August 10, Ashura in Pakistan will be observed on August 19. Similarly, Ashura will fall on August 20 if Muharram commences from August 11. Ashura is the day when Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, and his family members were martyred in the Battle of Karbala.

