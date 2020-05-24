National Brother's Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughtful Sayings About Brothers to Share With Your Sibling On The Observance

National Brother's Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

In the United States, National Brother's Day is celebrated on May 24 every year. C. Daniel Rhodes of Alabama founded Brother's Day. The celebrates brothers and their strong bond. The day highlights their relationship and how blessed people are to have brothers in their life. Having a brother is like none other, they support, nurture and stand up for you always. While fights are common among siblings, they are the ones who always have your back. As we celebrate this beautiful day, we bring to you some heartwarming quotes by popular people on brothers.

People often confuse it with Sibling Day, but Brother's Day is a different observance celebrating the bond of brothers. When needed they can be your teacher, friend or even take the role of your father.

“There Is No Love Like the Love for a Brother. There Is No Love Like the Love From a Brother.” – Astrid Alauda

“Our Brothers and Sisters Are There With Us From the Dawn of Our Personal Stories to the Inevitable Dusk.” – Susan Scarf Merrell

“Brothers and Sisters Are As Close as Hands and Feet.” – Vietnamese Proverb

“The Beauty of Genuine Brotherhood and Peace Is More Precious Than Diamonds or Silver or Gold.” – Martin Luther King Jr

“Once a Brother, Always a Brother, No Matter the Distance, No Matter the Difference and No Matter the Issue.” – Byron Pulsifer

Make your brother feel special with these beautiful sayings on National Brother's Day 2020. If you are with your brother this lockdown, then take out time to spend some quality time with them.