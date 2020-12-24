National Consumer Day is celebrated on December 24 every year in India. On this day the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 had received the assent of the president. The enactment of this Act is considered as a historic milestone in the consumer movement in the country. This day provides an opportunity for individuals to highlight consumer movement and the need to make every consumer more aware of their rights and responsibilities. As we observe National Consumer Day 2020, we bring to you wishes and greetings to send on the day. This year the National Consumer Day is well-known with the theme “The Sustainable Consumer'. It also includes National Consumer Day 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers which are for free download online. World Consumer Rights Day 2020: What Are The Rights of Consumers in India?

This day also highlights patron movement so consumers are aware of their rights and responsibilities. The consumer movement will highlight the change in the lifestyle of consumers and how governments and businesses can change to bring more sustainable choices available to people. Meanwhile, here are Happy National Consumer Day HD Images to share with your loved ones. You can also share it on social media using the hashtag #National Consumer Day. World Consumer Rights Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of The Day Raising Awareness About Consumer Protection.

