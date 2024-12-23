National Consumer Rights Day is an annual event in India that is held on December 24. The annual event aims to raise awareness about consumer rights and ensure that consumers are treated fairly in the marketplace. National Consumer Rights is a day to emphasise the importance of consumer protection and the need for a strong consumer movement in the country. The main objective of observing the day is to inform consumers about their rights and responsibilities, to highlight the significance of consumer protection laws, to empower people to take action against unethical practices and more. In this article, let’s know more about National Consumer Rights Day 2024 date and significance of the annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

National Consumer Rights Day 2024

National Consumer Rights Day 2024 falls on Tuesday, December 24.

National Consumer Rights Day History

National Consumer Rights Day marks the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, which provided consumers with several rights and established mechanisms for addressing grievances. The law has since been updated, with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, replacing the earlier one. The new Act deals with new-age consumer rights related to e-commerce, misleading advertisements, and more.

The Consumer Protection Act ensures the following six consumer rights:

Right to Safety : Right to be protected against the marketing of goods and services, which are hazardous to life and property.

: Right to be protected against the marketing of goods and services, which are hazardous to life and property. Right to be Informed : Access to complete information about products and services.

: Access to complete information about products and services. Right to Choose : Freedom to choose products and services.

: Freedom to choose products and services. Right to Be Heard : Representation of consumer interests.

: Representation of consumer interests. Right to Seek Redressal : Fair settlement of grievances.

: Fair settlement of grievances. Right to Consumer Education: Awareness of consumer rights and remedies.

National Consumer Rights Day Significance

Consumer rights are important as they safeguard individuals from unfair trade practices, such as overpricing, misleading advertisements, substandard goods and services and hidden charges or fraud. On this day, several programs including campaigns, and workshops are organised across India to empower consumers with knowledge about their rights and the tools available to enforce them. Consumers are entitled to safe products and services. These rights prevent harm from hazardous goods, ensuring that manufacturers and service providers follow safety standards.

