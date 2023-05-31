Every year, National Smile Day is celebrated on May 31 in the United States of America (USA). The special day aims to spread positivity and happiness by encouraging everyone to smile. According to records, National Smile Day was created in 1999. The day was established after seeing that many people were depressed and felt disconnected from one another, and there was a need to spread positivity and goodwill. Smiles are powerful and have the potential to create engagement between people. Also, science has revealed that smiling has a direct link to our brain and can help to reduce stress. As National Smile Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Decoding a Smile: Types of Smiling Faces and What They Mean!

National Smile Day 2023 Date

National Smile Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 31.

National Smile Day History

National Smile Day was founded by dentists Dr Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla of Compassionate Dental Care in Lake in the Hills, Illinois. The duo established this day with the purpose of sharing with the world things that a healthy smile can do. This day aims to let people know the power of a smile. National Smile Day marks the beginning of National Smile Month! The act of smiling can actually make someone’s day and can make you feel happy. It comes with a number of benefits to a person’s physical, mental, and overall well-being. It is said that faking a smile can improve a person’s mood, and smiling makes a person more approachable. World Happiness Report 2023: Finland Ranks as World’s Happiest Country for 6th Straight Year, Here's Where India Stands.

National Smile Day Significance

National Smile Day is a perfect opportunity to share a smile with people around you and brighten their day. The day has its own benefits, and it raises awareness about the fantastic power of smiling! It doesn't matter if you're rich or poor, young or old – all that matters is that you put a smile on someone else's face on National Smile Day! Let's promise ourselves to take some time out of our busy lives and show some random acts of kindness to all those around us! We wish you all a happy National Smile Day 2023!

