National Stress Awareness Day in the U.S. is observed on every first Wednesday of November so all of us can de-stress for at least 24 hours. This day is all about reminding us that stress is harmful and can lead to impaired cognitive and physiological functions. It highlights the importance of mental health and serves as a reminder that we cannot help the situations that are not under our control, and stress in any case is too harmful to us in the long run. This day, therefore, focuses on raising awareness about stress and the best practices for stress management to encourage people to take steps for their well-being to ensure that they consciously reduce the stress in their lives. On National Stress Awareness Day 2022, here’s everything you need to know about its date, history, significance and ways to observe the day. World Mental Health Day 2022 Messages: Netizens Share Inspiring Quotes, Images, Thoughts and Sayings To Raise Awareness About Mental Health Disorders.

Date and History of National Stress Awareness Day

As it falls on the first Wednesday of November, National Stress Awareness Day 2022 will be observed on November 2. The focus of this day is to highlight the ways in which stress can affect people and what we can do to manage our stress before it becomes a problem. This event by the International Stress Management Association (ISMA) was founded to increase public awareness so that people can work on reducing stress in their personal and professional lives. Some problems like hypertension, heart diseases, decreased immunity, loss of sociability and decreased mental vitality are associated with chronic stress and this day aims to help people by introducing ways of stress management to them. National PTSD Awareness Day 2022 Date & Significance: What Is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder? Causes, Symptoms and Treatment You Should Know Of.

Significance and Ways to Observe National Stress Awareness Day

This day is all about understanding how stress is one of the major causes of serious health complications in the body and brain. It highlights the difference between good and bad stress to live a healthy life, where the good kind of stress helps us perform better. The association has provided comprehensive guides for workplaces so people can monitor stress and even improve productivity while limiting the amount of stress they feel. This day encourages everyone to live stress-free and worry-free for at least 24 hours and find ways in which they can adopt a stress-free lifestyle. This day is in short about letting go of the stress and adopting a positive attitude.

