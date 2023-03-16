National Vaccination Day 2023 will be celebrated on March 16. This annual celebration is focused on raising awareness about vaccines' key role in safeguarding our health against various known deadly diseases. From the seasonal flu to most types of cervical cancer, some vaccines can help us to be safe from various diseases and disorders. National Vaccination Day is aimed at helping increase awareness about the various vaccines available to us. To mark this day, people share Happy National Vaccination Day 2023 wishes and messages, National Vaccination Day greetings, National Vaccination Day Quotes and Sayings, Happy National Vaccination Day Images and Wallpapers, National Vaccination Day 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. COVID-19 Vaccine Study 2023: Human Immunity Strengthens Over Time in Vaccinated People.

National Vaccination Day is observed every year on March 16 as this day marks the anniversary of when the first dose of the Polio vaccine was distributed in India in 1995. The Polio Vaccination initiative has helped eradicate this disease from India and saved millions of lives and stands as a stellar example of what access to the right information and the removal of fear can do to people. The importance and power of vaccination were once again proven during the Covid-19 Pandemic, and the celebration of National Vaccination Day aims to bring similar awareness to various other vaccines.

The celebration of National Vaccination Day 2023 is a great opportunity to understand several vaccinations that are available and accessible. Still, most of us refrain from talking about - like the bi-yearly Influenza Vaccine that helps treat seasonal flu.

Quotes to Observe National Vaccination Day 2023

Vaccines save lives; fear endangers them. It's a simple message parents need to keep hearing. - Jeffrey Kluger Misinformation or distrust of vaccines can be like a contagion that can spread as fast as measles. - Theresa Tam Vaccines are safe, effective, and lifesaving. - Alex Azar With infectious disease, without vaccines, there's no safety in numbers. - Seth Berkley

National Vaccination Day 2023 is also a great time to focus on educating yourself about the HPV vaccine, which many are discussing heavily. It is the only known vaccination that can protect people from up to 95% of cervical cancers and save many lives. We hope that this National Vaccination Day, you do your bit to help others have access to the necessary vaccination and also help in busting myths and fears that are associated with it. Happy National Vaccination Day 2023!

