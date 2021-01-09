Are you a nerd? You may have used this word to describe someone who is constantly reading books, studying, gaining knowledge in various fields, showing it off and so on. And nerd is often not looked at very positively. But there is a day that celebrates the very nerdiness, called Word Nerd Day. Observed every year on January 9, Word Nerd Day celebrates the nerds of language, someone who has an excellent vocabulary. But how many of us do actually know the meaning of the very word nerd. Is it the same as being a geek or dork? Read on to know the meaning and differences between these three 'nerdy' words.

The history and origins of who created the Word Nerd Day are unknown but this celebration is to mark the importance of words in our history and civilization. Our conversations have helped us achieve growth and development and words are the greatest means for them. To celebrate those with a great vocabulary, Word Nerd Day is marked on January 9.

What is Meaning of Nerd?

As per Cambridge Dictionary meaning, Nerd is a "a person, especially a man, who is not attractive and is awkward or socially embarrassing." Another meaning for it is "a person who is extremely interested in one subject, especially computers, and knows a lot of facts about it." So someone who is highly interested in science could be called a science nerd. 11 Memorable Quotes From the Original Trilogy That Every SW Geek Should Know by Heart!

How is it Different From Geek or Dork?

The word geek is very closely related to nerd. It means someone who has an intellectual bent. He/she is an enthusiast or an expert in specific field, like technology, science, or technical field activity. It is someone who is intelligent but not fashionable or popular. Geeks are more interested in all kinds of trivia, books, pop culture. They have a specific subject of interest. Are You a Geek or a Nerd? Know the Difference.

Nerds have a pursuit for their subject. For example, a nerd would be someone who may not follow any pop-culture, but have a lot of interest in academia. A dork is more like a slang used for a socially awkward person. It could also be used as a jerk, a foolish person.

