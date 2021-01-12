Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is reached. This popular quote that continues to motivate us even today was one of the many jewels shared by the intellectual and extremely inspiring Hindu Monk - Swami Vivekananda. Born on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda has played an instrumental role in motivating the youth of India and across the world for centuries now. His role in shaping the lives of various young guns is why Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day. One popular way of celebrating National Youth Day every year is by sharing inspiring Swami Vivekananda Quotes, Happy National Youth Day 2021 wishes, National Youth Day memorable sayings on social media. On National Youth Day 2021, These Swami Vivekananda Quotes and HD Images With Inspirational Sayings to Awaken Your Inner Wisdom.

Swami Vivekananda was a huge believer in the power of the Indian youth to transform their own lives and impact the world. He believed that the young population of any country could make or break the nation. In his life, Swami Vivekananda conducted hundreds of public as well as private lectures and classes. Born as Narendranath Datta, in a Bengali family, Swami Vivekanda embarked on his spiritual journey in 1881, when he met his guru - Ramakrishna. The decision to celebrate Swami Vivekananda's birthday as National Youth Day was taken in 1984 by India's Government. The inspiration behind this was the continued impact that Swami Vivekanda's work had on the young Indians.

The celebration of National Youth Day 2021 is sure to be shifted online. From sharing inspiring Swami Vivekananda Quotes, Happy National Youth Day 2021 wishes, National Youth Day special sayings to attending online seminars and classes on the life and teachings of Swami Vivekananda there are various activities that people are sure to do.

National Youth Day celebrations are prevalent in schools and colleges, where teachers take this opportunity to teach everything about Swami Vivekananda's life and works. People revisit the lectures and writings of Swami Vivekananda on this day, and young students often take this opportunity to start new service projects, etc. The youth in the country really hold power to transform the world, and we hope that this National Youth Day we empower our young guns to do just that. Happy National Youth Day 2021!

