Navaratri is the nine-day celebration that revolves around the nine avatars of Goddess Durga or Goddess Shakti. Four Navaratris are celebrated throughout the year, marking the beginning of every new season. The most significant Navratri celebration is Sharad Navaratri, which is celebrated to welcome autumn in the Hindu month of Sharad. Navaratri 2021 will be celebrated from October 7 and go on till October 15. On October 15, people will be celebrating Dussehra 2021. As we prepare to celebrate Navratri 2021, we must understand what the celebration means, Sharad Navaratri Puja Vidhi, the Nine Deities or Navdurga revered during this festival, etc. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sharad Navaratri 2021 Puja Vidhi & Navadurga List.

Navratri 2021 Day 1 - October 7 - Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana, Maa Shailputri Puja

The first day of Navaratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailaputri, who is also known as Daughter of Mountain. On this day, people perform the Ghatasthapana Puja. The muhurat for Ghatasthapana Vidhi is from 06:17 AM to 07:07 AM on October 7. However, people also perform the Ghatasthapana Puja during Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM. October Navratri 2021 Colours for 9 Days: Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

Navratri 2021 Day 2 - October 8 - Maa Brahmacharini Puja

On the second day of Sharad Navaratri, the Brahmacharini Puja is conducted. It is believed that Goddess Brahmacharini guards Lord Mangal - the provider of all fortunes. This Puja is therefore said to be focused on seeking all the prosperity and happiness for one’s family.

Navratri 2021 Day 3 - October 9 - Sindoor Tritiya, Maa Chandraghanta Puja, Maa Kushmanda Puja

Goddess Chandraghanta is said to be the avatar that Goddess Parvati adorns after marrying Lord Shiva and wearing the Ardha Chandra (lit Halfmoon) on her forehead. The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta and will be observed on October 9.

The fourth day of the Navratri celebration is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda. However, this year, this celebration will occur on the same day as Chandraghanta Puja, i.e. on October 9. This day is also celebrated as Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Navratri 2021 Day 4 - October 9 - Maa Skandamata Puja

On the fourth day of Navaratri, Skandamata or the mother of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya) is worshipped. Skandamata Puja will be conducted on October 10, and on this day, the avatar of Goddess Shakti, who is seated on the ferocious lion, is worshiped.

Navratri 2021 Day 5 - October 10 - Maa Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Avahan

Katyayini is the most courageous incarnation of Goddess Durga, who is known as the warrior goddess. On this day, the Katyayni Puja is conducted. It is believed that Goddess Parvati took the avatar of Katyayani to destroy the demon Mahishasura. Interestingly, this day also marks the first day of the Durga Puja celebration in the Eastern parts of India and is known as Maha Shashti.

Navratri 2021 Day 6 - October 11 - Maa Kaalratri Puja, Saraswati Puja

On the sixth day of Navaratri, Goddess Shakti is believed to have taken her fiercest avatar as Goddess Kaalaratri. On this day, the second day of Pujo is also conducted, which is known as Maha Saptami.

Navratri 2021 Day 7 - October 12 - Maa Mahagauri Puja, Durga Ashtami, Sandhi Puja

The eighth day (Ashtami) of Navaratri is considered to be one of the most important and auspicious days. And this celebration is also known as Maha Ashtami. Mahagauri symbolises intelligence and peace and is said to fill everyone’s life with love and light. However, it will be celebrated on the Day 7 of Navratri 2021 as per the Gregorian calendar.

Navratri 2021 Day 8 - October 13 - Maa Siddhidhatri Puja, Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa

The last day of Navaratri is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri. Also known as Maha Navami, on this day, many people invite children and prepare special feasts for them. It is believed that Goddess Siddhidatri enters our home through these kids, and they are showered with gifts and delicious delicacies.

Navratri 2021 Day 9 - October 15 - Dussehra, Durga Visarjan, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 15 marks the end of Sharad Navaratri, and officially, people begin to prepare for Diwali. Dussehra has different significance in different cultures. However, the essence of this celebration is the victory of good over evil. It is believed that Goddess Durga finally kills the demon Mahishasura and puts an end to the evil on this day.

We hope that this Navratri brings love and happiness to your family. Happy Navaratri 2021!

