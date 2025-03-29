Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day is an annual event that falls on March 29, 1848 and is marked across the United States of America (USA). This day marks the time when Niagara Falls temporarily stopped flowing due to an ice jam upstream in the Niagara River. This rare event occurred when strong winds pushed massive ice formations from Lake Erie into the river's entrance, blocking the water flow near Buffalo, New York. This rare natural phenomenon caused the falls to run dry for about 30 to 40 hours before the ice shifted and the water resumed flowing. Niagara Falls Frozen in US Winter Storm aka ‘Blizzard of the Century,’ Pics and Videos of Waterfall in North America Partially Turned Into Icy Wonderland Go Viral!

Niagara Falls is a group of three waterfalls at the southern end of Niagara Gorge, spanning the border between the province of Ontario in Canada and the state of New York in the United States. Niagara Falls is 27 km (17 mi) northwest of Buffalo, New York, and 69 km (43 mi) southeast of Toronto, between the twin cities of Niagara Falls, Ontario, and Niagara Falls, New York.

Niagara Falls was formed when glaciers receded at the end of the Wisconsin glaciation and water from the newly formed Great Lakes carved a path over and through the Niagara Escarpment en route to the Atlantic Ocean. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day 2025 Date

Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 29.

Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day Significance

Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day is a historic event as the event marks the day when the thunderous falls ran dry due to ice blockages in 1848. The waterfall continued to stay blocked for about two days. Eventually, as the ice shifted, and the water resumed its flow. This day marks one of the few recorded times that Niagara Falls has ‘stopped’ naturally. The only other major stoppage was in 1969, when engineers diverted the American Falls to study erosion.

