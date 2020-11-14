Happy Diwali 2020! Celebrating Deepavali is one of the best feelings. The highlights of Diwali is the Lakshmi Pujan that takes place. And the one thing that brings the entire family together is the Maa Lakshmi Aarti that takes place at the end of the puja. We all have memories of singing 'Om Jai Lakshmi Mata' together on the tunes of handbells and manjira. It is said that the fate of people changes when Mother Lakshmi arrives in the house on Diwali and it is not possible without complete Lakshmi puja that ends with a sincere aarti.

After the Lakshmi-Ganesha puja is done, aarti is performed. The ritual of Lakshmi Pujan is observed by different communities, especially the Hindi-speaking people. On this day, families worship the Goddess of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi to seek her blessings. Apart from the rituals, people send Lakshmi Puja messages to wish their near ones on the prosperous occasion of Deepavali. Festival of Lights is here and we cannot keep calm. Celebrated from November 12 to November 16, the celebration calls for a mouth-watering feast. Apart Diyas, dressing up, Diwali rangoli designs, Diwali mehndi designs and bursting of firecrackers, Deepawali turns out to be an excellent time for throwing parties.

Om Jai Lakshmi Mata Complete Aarti for Diwali 2020 Laxmi Puja

Om Jay Lakshmi Maata,

Maiya Jay Lakshmi Maata,

Tumako Nishadin Sevat,

Maiya Ji Ko Nishadin Sevat Hari Vishnu Vidhaata

Om Jay Lakshmi Maata-2

Uma, Rama, Brahmaani,

Tum Hi Jag-maata Soory-chandrama Dhyaavat, Naarad Rshi Gaata

Om Jay Lakshmi Maata-2

Durga Roop Niranjani, Sukh Sampatti Daata Jo Koi Tumako Dhyaavat,

Rddhi-siddhi Dhan Paata

Om Jay Lakshmi Maata-2

Tum Paataal-nivaasini,

Tum Hi Shubhadaata Karm-prabhaav-prakaashini, Bhavanidhi Ki Traata

Om Jay Lakshmi Maata-2

Jis Ghar Mein Tum Rahati,

Sab Sadgun Aata Sab Sambhav Ho Jaata, Man Nahin Ghabaraata

Om Jay Lakshmi Maata-2

Tum Bin Yagy Na Hote, Vastr Na Koi Paata

Khaan-paan Ka Vaibhav, Sab Tumse Aata

Om Jay Lakshmi Maata-2

Shubh-gun Mandir Sundar, Kshirodadhi-jaata Ratn Chaturdash Tum Bin,

Koi Nahin Paata

Om Jay Lakshmi Maata-2

Mahaalakshmi ji Ki Aarati, Jo Koi Nar Gaata Ur Aanand Samaata,

Paap Utar Jaata

Om Jay Lakshmi Maata-2

Om Jay Lakshmi Maata,

Maiya Jay Lakshmi Maata Tumako Nishadin Sevat, Maiya Ji Ko Nishadin Sevat

Hari Vishnu Vidhaata Om Jay Lakshmi Maata-2

Om Jai Lakshmi Mata Complete Aarti for Diwali 2020 Laxmi Puja in Hindi

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता, मैया जय लक्ष्मी माता

तुमको निशदिन सेवत, मैया जी को निशदिन * सेवत हरि विष्णु विधाता

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता-2

उमा, रमा, ब्रह्माणी, तुम ही जग-माता

सूर्य-चन्द्रमा ध्यावत, नारद ऋषि गाता

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता-2

दुर्गा रूप निरंजनी, सुख सम्पत्ति दाता

जो कोई तुमको ध्यावत, ऋद्धि-सिद्धि धन पाता

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता-2

तुम पाताल-निवासिनि, तुम ही शुभदाता

कर्म-प्रभाव-प्रकाशिनी, भवनिधि की त्राता

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता-2

जिस घर में तुम रहतीं, सब सद्गुण आता

सब सम्भव हो जाता, मन नहीं घबराता

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता-2

तुम बिन यज्ञ न होते, वस्त्र न कोई पाता

खान-पान का वैभव, सब तुमसे आता

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता-2

शुभ-गुण मन्दिर सुन्दर, क्षीरोदधि-जाता

रत्न चतुर्दश तुम बिन, कोई नहीं पाता

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता-2

महालक्ष्मीजी की आरती, जो कोई नर गाता

उर आनन्द समाता, पाप उतर जाता

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता-2

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता, मैया जय लक्ष्मी माता

तुमको निशदिन सेवत,

मैया जी को निशदिन सेवत हरि विष्णु विधाता

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता-2

We also have for you ways to share joy on this day via WhatsApp messages and stickers, newest Diwali text messages and picture messages.

